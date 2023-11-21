The Odisha Staff Selection Commission (OSSC) has released the result of Accountant Computer Skill Test (CST) 2022 under ULB, H & UD Department. Eligible candidates can download their results from the official website ossc.gov.in.

A total of 391 candidates have been declared qualified.

The recruitment drive aims to fill up a total of 65 Accountant posts under the Housing and Urban Development Department, Govt. of Odisha.

Steps to download Accountant CST 2022 result

Visit the official website www.ossc.gov.in On the homepage, click on the Accountant CST 2022 CST result link The result will appear on the screen Check and download the result

Take a printout for future reference

Selection Process

The applicants will be shortlisted on the basis of Preliminary examination, Main examination and Certificate Verification.

For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.