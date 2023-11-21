OSSC Accountant 2022 result announced; here’s how to download
Candidates can download their results from the official website ossc.gov.in.
The Odisha Staff Selection Commission (OSSC) has released the result of Accountant Computer Skill Test (CST) 2022 under ULB, H & UD Department. Eligible candidates can download their results from the official website ossc.gov.in.
A total of 391 candidates have been declared qualified.
The recruitment drive aims to fill up a total of 65 Accountant posts under the Housing and Urban Development Department, Govt. of Odisha.
Steps to download Accountant CST 2022 result
- Visit the official website www.ossc.gov.in
- On the homepage, click on the Accountant CST 2022 CST result link
- The result will appear on the screen
- Check and download the result
- Take a printout for future reference
Selection Process
The applicants will be shortlisted on the basis of Preliminary examination, Main examination and Certificate Verification.
For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.