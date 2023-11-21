The Consortium of National Law Universities has released the admit card for the Common Law Admission Test or CLAT 2024 today, November 21. Eligible candidates can download their hall tickets from the official website consortiumofnlus.ac.in through their CLAT account.

CLAT 2024 will be conducted on December 3, 2023. CLAT 2024 exam will be held for a duration of 2 hours. The paper will consist of a total of 150 questions. The sections include English, Maths, Logical Reasoning, General Knowledge and Current Affairs along with Legal Aptitude.

The Common Law Admission Test (CLAT) is a national-level entrance exam for admissions to undergraduate (UG) and postgraduate (PG) law programmes offered by 22 National Law Universities in India.

Steps to download CLAT 2024 admit card

Visit the official website consortiumofnlus.ac.in Click on CLAT 2024 Login to your CLAT account Click on the admit card link Check and download the admit card Take a printout for future reference

