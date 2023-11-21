The State Bank of India (SBI) has released the results of the Probationary Officer (PO) exam 2023 today, November 21. Eligible candidates can download their results from the official website sbi.co.in.

The exam was conducted on November 1, 4 and 6, reports ToI. The recruitment drive aims to fill up a total of 2000 vacancies for Probationary Officers under Advt No CRPD/PO/2023-24/19.

Steps to download SBI PO result 2023

Visit the official website sbi.co.in/web/careers Click on the PO 2023 result link Key in your login details and submit Check and download the result Take a printout for future reference

Selection Process

Candidates will be selected for the roles based on a Preliminary Test, a Main Written Test and a Psychometric evaluation/interview.

For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.