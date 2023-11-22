The Rajasthan Public Service Commission (RPSC) has announced the results for the Revenue Officer and Executive Officer recruitment exam 2022 under the Local Self-Govt. Candidates who appeared for the exam can download their results on the official website rpsc.rajasthan.gov.in.

The RPSC Revenue Officer and Executive Officer exams was conducted on May 14 in two shifts— 10.00 AM to 12 noon and 2.00 to 4.00 PM. The RPSC recruitment drive aims to fill up a total of 118 vacancies, of which, 41 vacancies are for the post of Assistant Engineer-Civil, 14 for Revenue Officer Grade-II posts, and 63 for Executive Officer Grade IV posts. These vacancies will be filled under the Local Self Government Department Exam-2022.

Steps to download RPSC RO,EO result 2023

Visit the official website rpsc.rajasthan.gov.in. Click on the result notification for RPSC RO, EO exam 2023 The RPSC RO and EO result will appear on screen Check your results and download a copy Take a printout for future reference

