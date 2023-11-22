SAIL recruitment 2023: Apply for Boiler Operator, Electrician, and other posts on sailcareers.com
Eligible candidates can apply for the vacancies on the official website sailcareers.com till December 16.
Steel Authority of India Limited (SAIL) has invited online applications for recruitment to the post of Operator-cum-Technician (S-3) and Attendant-cum-Technician (Trainee). Eligible candidates can apply for the vacancies on the official website sailcareers.com till December 16, 2023.
The recruitment drive aims to fill up a total of 110 vacancies, of which 30 vacancies are for the Operator-cum-Technician post and 80 for Attendant-cum-Technician (Trainee) post.
Eligibility Criteria
Age Limit: The minimum age limit is 18 years and the upper age limit for Operator-cumTechnician (Boiler Operator) (S-3) is years. The upper age limit is 28 years for other posts.
Educational Qualification:
Operator-cumTechnician (Boiler Operator) (S-3): Matriculation with 03 years (full time) Diploma in Mechanical / Electrical / Chemical / Power Plant / Production / Instrumentation Engineering discipline from Govt. recognized institute. First Class Boiler Attendant Certificate of Competency.
Operator-cumTechnician (Electrical Supervisor) (S-3): Matriculation with 03 years (full time) Diploma in Electrical Engineering from Govt. recognized institute.
Attendant-cumTechnician (Trainee): Matriculation with ITI (full time) in the relevant trade of Electrician / Fitter / Electronics / Machinist / Diesel Mechanic / Computer Operator & Programme Assistant (CoPA) / Information Technology (IT) from Govt. recognized institute. More details in the notification.
Here’s the official notification.
Application Fee
|Post
|Application & Processing Fee (for General/OBC/EWS candidates)
|Processing Fee (for SC/ST/PwBD/ESM/ Departmental candidates)
|Operator-cum-Technician (S-3)
|Rs 500
|Rs 150
|Attendant-cum-Technician (Trainee)
|Rs 300
|Rs 100
Steps to apply for SAIL recruitment 2023
- Visit the official website sailcareers.com
- Register yourself on the website by clicking ‘Login’
- Login using your registration details
- Select post, fill out the form, upload documents and pay the fee
- Submit the completed form and download a copy
- Take a printout for future reference