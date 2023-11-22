The National Testing Agency (NTA) has released the exam city slip for SWAYAM July 2023 Semester Exams. Eligible candidates can download the exam city slip from the official website swayam.nta.ac.in.

“The candidates may please note that this is not the admit card for examination. This is only an advance intimation of the exam city allotted where the examination centre will be located to facilitate the candidates. The admit card of SWAYAM July 2023 Semester examination will be issued separately,” reads the notification.

The exam will be held on December 1, 2 and 4, 2023. The exam will be held in two shifts — from 9.00 AM to 12.00 noon and from 3.00 PM to 6.00 PM.

Here’s the official notification.

Steps to download SWAYAM July 2023 exam city slip

Visit the official website swayam.nta.ac.in Go to the SWAYAM July 2023 exam city slip link Key in your login details and submit Check and download the exam city slip Take a printout for future reference

Direct link to download SWAYAM July 2023 exam city slip.

For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.