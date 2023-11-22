The Odisha Sub-Ordinate Staff Selection Commission (OSSSC) has released the admit card for the post of Multipurpose Health Worker (Female) 2023 today, November 22. Eligible candidates can download their hall tickets at the official website osssc.gov.in.

The recruitment drive aims to fill up a total of 2753 vacancies. The OSSSC MPHW exam 2023 is scheduled to be conducted on December 3, 2023. The exam will be held for a duration of 2 hours—11.00 AM to 1.00 PM. No hard-copy of the admission letter will be sent to any candidate by post.

Here’s the exam schedule by OSSSC.

Steps to download MPHW admit card 2023

Visit the official website osssc.gov.in On the pop-up select post, key in your date of birth and select mode of logging in Key in your registration details (whatever medium chosen to login) Enter captcha verification and submit OSSC MPHW admit card will appear on screen Download a copy and take a printout for the future

Direct link to download OSSC MPHW admit card 2023.

For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.