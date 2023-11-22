Bihar Police Subordinate Services Commission (BPSSC) has released the Preliminary written exam schedule for the post of Police Sub-Inspectors in Home (Police) Dept., Govt. of Bihar. (Advt. No. 02/2023). Eligible candidates can download their hall tickets from the official website bpssc.bih.nic.in from December 1 onwards.

Candidates who are unable to download their e-admit cards can visit the Commission’s office on December 14 from 10.00 AM to 5.00 PM to get the duplicate e-admit card. The written exam is scheduled to be conducted on December 17 in two shifts — 10.00 AM to 12.00 noon and 2.30 PM to 4.30 PM.

The recruitment drive aims to fill up a total of 1275 vacancies of Police Sub-Inspectors in the Commission.

Here’s the official notification.

Steps to download Bihar Police SI admit card

Visit the official website bpssc.bih.nic.in On the homepage, click on Bihar Police SI admit card link Key in your login details and submit Check and download the admit card

Take a printout for future reference

Selection Process

Candidates will be selected on the basis of a Preliminary Exam, Main examination, PMT/PET test, Medical examination and document verification process. The final shortlist will be prepared after the completion of the Document Verification process.

For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.