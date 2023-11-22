The Indian Coast Guard (ICG) has released the exam date and exam city slip for the post of Assistant Commandant - 02/2024 batch. Eligible candidates can check and download the exam schedule from the official website joinindiancoastguard.cdac.in

“Exam Date and name of Exam City for Assistant Commandant 02/2024 is available in your login. Admit Card will be available for downloading through Candidate login only 72 to 48 hrs prior to date of exam,” reads the notification.

The recruitment drive aims to fill up a total of 46 Assistant Commandant posts.

Steps to download ICG Asst Commandant exam city slip



Visit the official website joinindiancoastguard.cdac.in Go to “Join ICG as Officers (CGCAT)” link Click on the Assistant Commandant exam city link Key in your login details and submit Check and download the exam city Take a printout for future reference

Direct link to download ICG Asst Commandant exam city slip.

Selection Procedure

The selection of Officer Recruits is based on an all-India order of merit which is based on the performance of candidate in various stages (I – V) of examination and the number of vacancies available for the post. The stages include Stage-I Computer Based Examination, Stage-II Preliminary Selection Board (PSB), Stage-III: Final Selection Board (FSB), Stage-IV (Medical Examination) and Stage-V (Induction).

