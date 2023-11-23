IDBI Bank has declared the results of the recruitment exam for Junior Assistant Manager posts through Admissions to IDBI Bank PGDBF 2023-24 today, November 23. Eligible candidates can download their scorecards from the official website www.idbibank.in.

The online recruitment test was conducted on October 20, 2023. The paper consisted of 200 questions of 200 marks. There was a penalty system for wrong answers marked in the online examination. For each wrong answer, one-fourth or 0.25 of the marks assigned to that question were deducted.

The bank aims to fill up a total of 600 Junior Assistant Manager vacancies.

Steps to download IDBI JAM results 2023

Visit the official website www.idbibank.in On the homepage click on ‘Careers’ Now click ‘Results of Various Recruitment Projects’ Click on the result notification for ‘Recruitment of Junior Assistant Managers through Admissions to IDBI Bank PGDBF-Grade ‘O’ 2023-24’ Key in your registration details, submit and click to view result IDBI JAM PGDBF result will appear on screen Download a copy and take a printout for future reference

Direct link to download IDBI Jr Assistant Manager results.

For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.