The Central Bank Home Finance Limited (CBHFL) has commenced the online application process for recruitment of Officers and Senior Officers. Eligible candidates can apply for the vacancies on the official website cbhfl.com till December 11. The last date for printing of applications is December 26, 2023.

The recruitment drive aims to fill up a total of 60 vacancies out of which 31 vacancies are for the post of Officer while 29 vacancies are for Senior Officer posts.

Eligibility Criteria

Age limit: Candidates must be between the minimum age of 21 years and maximum age of 35 years as on September 1, 2023. Upper age limit relaxations applicable.

Educational qualification: Graduation in any discipline from Recognized University, Basic knowledge of computer application. More details in the official notification.

Application Fee

Candidates from SC/ST/OBC/EWS categories must pay an application fee of Rs 200 (exclusive of GST) while all other candidates must pay Rs 500.

Steps to apply for CBHFL recruitment 2023

Visit the official website cbhfl.com On the homepage, click on the ‘Career’ tab Now click on the PDF button next to ‘RECRUITMENT FOR THE POST OF OFFICER AND SR. OFFICER’ Go to the application link on the notification Register yourself on the ibps portal and proceed with the application Fill out the form, upload documents, pay the fee and submit Download a copy and take a printout for future reference

Selection Process

The selection process will comprise of online test conducted by IBPS, for the posts mentioned above, followed by interview of shortlisted candidates. However, if the number of eligible applications received is large/less, then Company reserves the right to change the short listing criteria/online test/interview process.

