Mumbai Port Authority recruitment 2023: Application underway for 14 Officer posts
Eligible candidates can apply for the vacancies on the official website mumbaiport.gov.in till December 6, 2023.
The Mumbai Port Authority (MPA) invites online applications from eligible candidates for recruitment to various Class I and Class III Officer posts. Eligible candidates can apply for the vacancies on the official website mumbaiport.gov.in till December 6, 2023.
The recruitment drive aims to fill up a total of 14 vacancies of Class I and Class III Statutory posts by Direct Recruitment.
Vacancy Details
- Safety Officer - 3 vacancies
- Welfare Officer - 1 vacancy
- Senior Welfare Officer - 3 vacancies
- Dy Manager Welfare - 1 vacancy
- Hindi Officer - 1 vacancy
- Hindi Translator - 5 vacancies
Candidates are advised to check the post-wise eligibility criteria, pay scale, job description, experience requirements, reservation/relaxations and more information in the detailed recruitment notification linked below:
Here’s the MPA recruitment notification 2023.
Application Fee
Candidates from SC/ ST/PwBD categories have to pay an application fee of Rs 250 (Intimation Charges Only) + GST @18% whereas, all other category candidates have to pay an application fee of Rs 750 (Application fee including intimation charges) +GST@18%.
Steps to apply for MPA recruitment 2023
- Visit the official website mumbaiport.gov.in
- Go to Media > Latest Announcements > Vacancies > Advertisements
- Now click on the application link against ‘Filling up of Class-I & Class-III Statutory Posts by Direct Recruitment in Mumbai Port Authority’
- Register yourself on the ibps portal and proceed with the application
- Fill out the form, upload documents, pay the fee and submit
- Download a copy and take a printout for future reference