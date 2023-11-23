IDBI Bank has released the interview call letter for the post of Junior Assistant Manager through Admissions to IDBI Bank PGDBF 2023-24. Eligible candidates can download their hall tickets from the official website www.idbibank.in.

The interview is likely to be held in December. The applicants who have been declared qualified in the online examination will have to appear for the interview round. The online recruitment test was conducted on October 20, 2023.

The bank aims to fill up a total of 600 Junior Assistant Manager vacancies.

Steps to download IDBI JAM interview call letter 2023

Visit the official website www.idbibank.in On the homepage click on ‘Careers’ Now click on the interview call letter link Key in your login details and submit Check and download the call letter Take a printout for future reference

Direct link to JAM interview call letter 2023.

For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.