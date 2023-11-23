Madhya Pradesh Public Service Commission (MPPSC) has announced the results for the State Forest Service Main Examination 2021. Candidates who appeared for the exam can download their results on the official website mppsc.mp.gov.in.

The recruitment drive aims to fill up a total of 346, of which 63 vacancies are for the State Forest Service Exam 2021 and 283 for the State Service Exam 2021. The MPPSC State Forest Services Main exam was conducted on August 20, 2023. A total of 126 candidates have been shortlisted for the document verification process.

Steps to download MPPSC SFS Mains result

Visit the official website mppsc.mp.gov.in On the homepage, click on ‘Whats New’ Now click on the result link for MPPSC SFS Main exam 2021 The provisional selection list for SFS Main 2021 will appear on screen Check the result and download a copy Take a printout for future reference

