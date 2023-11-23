The King George’s Medical University, Uttar Pradesh, Lucknow has released the admit card for the post of Nursing Officers. Eligible candidates can download their hall tickets from the official website www.kgmu.org.

The exam will be conducted on November 26 from 11.00 AM to 1.00 PM. The recruitment drive aims to fill up a total of 1291 Nursing Officer posts.

Here’s the official notification.

Steps to download Nursing Officer admit card 2023

Visit the official website www.kgmu.org On the homepage, go to the Career tab Click on the admit card link for Nursing Officer posts Key in your login details and submit Download and take a printout for future reference

Direct link to Nursing Officers admit card 2023.

For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.