The Tamil Nadu Teacher Recruitment Board (TN TRB) has released the provisional list of candidates shortlisted to appear for Certificate Verification stage. Eligible candidates can download the provisional selection list on the official website trb.tn.gov.in.

The BEO OMR based examination was conducted on September 10, 2023. The TRB BEO 2023 exam result was released on November 9. The recruitment drive aims to fill up a total of 33 vacancies of Block Educational Officers under the Tamil Nadu Elementary Educational Subordinate Service. The pay scale is Rs 36,900-1,16,600 (Level-18). A total of 51 candidates have been selected for the Certificate Verification process.

“The call letter for Certificate Verification will be published in the Teachers Recruitment Board’s website https://www.trb.tn.gov.in/ only. Since the candidates are being called for Certificate Verification in the ratio of 1:1.25, calling for Certificate Verification and Verifying their Certificates / Documents is not a Guarantee for final selection. The Venue and date for the Certificate Verification intimated in the call letter of C.V. Short listed candidates,” reads the official notification.

Steps to download TN TRB shortlist 2023

Visit the official website trb.tn.gov.in On the homepage, click on the notification for BEO shortlisted candidates for Certificate Verification Now click on the PDF link for Click - Shortlisted Candidates for Certificate Verification The Provisional selection list will appear on screen Check the list for your roll number and download a copy Take a printout for future reference

Selection Process

The selection will be in three parts: compulsory Tamil Language Eligibility Test (Objective Type), followed by the Main written exam (Objective type) and Certificate Verification.

