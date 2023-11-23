Odisha Staff Selection Commission (OSSC) has released the admission letter of (Phase-II) certificate verification for the post of Combined Graduate Level Examination 2022. Eligible candidates can download their hall tickets from the official website ossc.gov.in.

The CGL Stage II DV is scheduled to be conducted from November 28 to December 2 in the office premises of the Commission at Unit-II Bhubaneshwar. A total of 750 candidates have been shortlisted to appear for the DV Stage II.

The OSSC CGL recruitment drive aims to fill up a total of 1200+ vacancies.

Steps to download OSSC CGL DV Stage II admit card 2022

Visit the official website ossc.gov.in On the homepage, click on the CGL DV Stage II admit card 2022 link Key in your login details and submit Check and download the admit card Take a printout for future reference

Direct link to download CGL DV Stage II admit card 2022.

For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.