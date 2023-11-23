The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) has declared the result of the Junior Hindi Translator, Junior Translator and Senior Hindi Translator Examination, 2023 (Paper-I). Eligible candidates can download their results from the official website ssc.nic.in.

A total of 2274 candidates have been shortlisted to appear for Paper II scheduled to be held on December 13, 2023.

“The Descriptive Paper (Paper-II) of the aforesaid Examination is scheduled on 31.12.2023. The Admission Certificate of the shortlisted candidates will be uploaded on the websites of the respective Regional Offices in due course,” reads the notification.

The computer based exam was conducted on October 16, 2023. The recruitment drive aims to fill up a total of 307 vacancies.

Steps to download JHT result

Visit the official website ssc.nic.in On the homepage, go to the Result tab Now go to the JHT tab and click on “Junior Hindi Translator, Junior Translator and Senior Hindi Translator Examination, 2023 (Paper-I): List of candidates shortlisted in Paper-I for appearing in Paper-II (Descriptive)” The result will appear on the screen Check and download the result Take a printout for future reference

