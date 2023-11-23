The Airports Authority of India (AAI) has declared the result for the Junior Executive posts in various departments. Eligible candidates can download their results from the official website www.aai.aero.

The exams were conducted from October 14 to 23, 2023. The recruitment drive aims to fill up a total of 342 vacancies.

Vacancy Details

Jr. Assistant (Office): 09

Sr. Assistant (Accounts): 09

Junior Executive (Common Cadre): 237

Junior Executive (Finance): 66

Junior Executive (Fire Services): 03

Junior Executive (Law): 18

Steps to download AAI JE results 2023

Visit the official website www.aai.aero On the homepage, go to the ‘Careers’ tab Now click on the AAI JE 2023 result link The result will appear on the screen Check and download the result Take a printout for future reference

Direct link to AAI JE (Common Cadre) result 2023.

Direct link to AAI JE (Finance) result 2023.

Direct link to AAI JE (Fire Services) result 2023.

Direct link to AAI JE (Law) result 2023.

For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.