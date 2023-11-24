The Uttar Pradesh Public Service Commission (UPPSC) will today, November 24, close the online application window for the posts of Review Officer/ Assistant Review Officer. Eligible candidates can apply for the posts on the official website uppsc.up.nic.in.

The recruitment drive aims to fill up a total of 411 posts.

Vacancy Details

U.P. Secretariat: 322

U.P. Public Service Commission: 09

Board of Revenue, U.P: 03

U.P. Secretariat: 40

Board of Revenue, U.P: 23

U.P. Public Service Commission: 13

U.P. Public Service Commission: 01

Candidates can check the educational qualification, age limit, selection process and other details available in the notification below:

Here’s the official notification.

Application Fee

Candidates from the General/Economically weaker sections and other Backward class categories have to pay a total of Rs 125 as examination fees at the time of application. Candidates from Scheduled Class/Scheduled Tribe categories and ex-servicemen have to pay an examination fee of Rs 65 while People with benchmark disability (PwBD) category candidates have to pay of Rs 25.

Steps to apply for RO/ARO post 2023

Visit the official website uppsc.up.nic.in On the homepage, click on RO/ARO 2023 application link Register yourself, and proceed with the application process Fill up the form, pay the fee and submit the form Take a printout for future reference

Direct link to apply for RO/ARO posts 2023.

For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.