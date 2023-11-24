The National Law University (NLU), Delhi will today, November 24, release the admit card for the All India Law Entrance Test (AILET) 2024 for admission to B.A.LL.B.(Hons.), LL.M. and Ph.D. Programmes for the Academic Year 2024-25. Once out, eligible candidates will be able to download their hall tickets from the official website nationallawuniversitydelhi.in.

AILET 2024 will be held on December 10 from 11.00 AM to 1.00 PM.

The exam will be conducted at the following cities — Bengaluru, Bilaspur (Chhattisgarh), Bhopal, Chandigarh, Chennai, Cochin, Cuttack, Dehradun, Delhi, Gandhinagar, Ghaziabad, Greater Noida, Gurugram, Guwahati, Hyderabad, Jabalpur, Jaipur, Jammu, Jodhpur, Kanpur, Kolkata, Kota, Lucknow, Madurai, Mumbai, Nagpur, Patna, Pune, Raipur, Ranchi, Thiruvananthapuram, Shimla, Siliguri, Varanasi and Visakhapatnam.

Here’s the official notification.

Steps to download the AILET 2024 admit card

Visit the official website nationallawuniversitydelhi.in Go to the AILET application account Key in your login details and submit

Check and download the AILET admit card

Take a printout for future reference

For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.