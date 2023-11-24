The Board of School Education, Haryana has released the admit card for the Haryana Teachers Eligibility Test 2023 or HTET 2023. Eligible candidates can download their hall tickets from the official website bseh.org.in.

The exam is scheduled to be conducted on December 2 and 3, 2023. The Level 3 examination is scheduled to be conducted on December 2 from 3.00 PM to 5.30 PM and Level 2 exam is scheduled for December 3 from 10.00 AM to 12.30 PM. Level 1 exam will also be conducted on December 3 from 3.00 PM to 5.30 PM.

The HTET exam is conducted in three levels:

Level 1 - For candidates who intend to be a teacher for classes I to V (Primary Teacher) and fulfills the minimum qualification.

Level 2 - For candidates who intend to be a teacher for classes VI to VIII (TGT - Trained Graduate Teacher) and fulfills the minimum qualification

Level 3 - For candidates who intend to be a PGT (Post Graduate Teacher) and fulfills the minimum qualification.

Steps to download HTET admit card 2023

Visit the official website bseh.org.in On the homepage, click on the HTET 2023 admit card Key in your login details and submit Check and download the admit card Take a printout for future reference

