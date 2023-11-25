Steel Authority of India Limited (SAIL) will close the online application window for recruitment to the post of Attendant-cum-Technician today, November 25. Eligible candidates can apply for the vacancies on the official website sailcareers.com.

The recruitment drive aims to fill up a total of 85 vacancies for Attendant-cum-Technician trainees at the Bokaro Steel Plant. “Candidates selected for these posts will be placed on training for a period of 2 years followed by one year of probation. On successful completion of training period, they shall be regularized in their initial Grade at the minimum basic pay of their respective grades,” reads the official notification.

Eligibility Criteria

Age Limit: Candidates must be below the age of 28 years as on May 1, 2023. Upper age limit relaxations applicable for reserved category candidates.

Educational Qualifications: Matriculation and completion of apprenticeship training of minimum one year duration in designated trade from an integrated steel plant and National Apprenticeship Certificate (NAC) issued by National Council for Vocational Training.

Application Fee

Candidates from General/OBC/EWS categories will be charged the application fee of Rs 300 and candidates from SC/ST/PwBD/ Departmental/ ESM candidates will be charged Rs 100.

Here’s the official SAIL recruitment notification.

Steps to apply for SAIL 2023 recruitment

Visit the official website sailcareers.com Register yourself on the website by clicking ‘Login’ Login using your registration details Select post, fill out the form, upload documents and pay the fee Submit the completed form and download a copy Take a printout for future reference

Direct link to register for SAIL recruitment 2023.

Selection Process

Candidates will be selected for the posts based on their performance in an Objective Type Computer Based (CBT) Test and a Skill/Trade test.

For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.