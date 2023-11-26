The National Testing Agency (NTA) has declared the results for the combined National Level Ph.D entrance exam 2023. Candidates who appeared for the exam can download their results on the official website phd-entrance.samarth.ac.in.

The NTA Ph.D entrance exam 2023 was conducted from October 26 to 31 at various exam centres in different cities across India in Computer Based Test (CBT) mode. The NTA Ph.D entrance Test was conducted as a national level entrance exam for admissions to Delhi University (DU), Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU), Banaras Hindu University (BHU) and Babasaheb Bhimrao Ambedkar University (BBAU).

“The test was planned for 50971 Candidates and 35896 had appeared. NTA displayed the answer keys and recorded responses of candidates from 08 November 2023 to 10 November 2023 and invited challenges through Public Notice,” reads the official notification.

According to the notification, “The results of candidates have also been shared with the Universities where the candidates had applied. Candidates are advised to be in touch with the respective universities and Institutions for further details.”

Steps to download PhD Entrance result 2023

Visit the official website phd-entrance.samarth.ac.in On the homepage, click on ‘Login’ Key in your registration details and submit Click on the link to View/Download results The NTA PhD entrance exam results 2023 will appear on screen Download a copy and take a printout for future reference.

