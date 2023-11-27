The Odisha Sub-Ordinate Staff Selection Commission (OSSSC) will conclude the online registration process for the Combined Recruitment Examination-2023 (II) for the posts of Livestock Inspector, Forester and Forest Guard today, November 27. Eligible candidates must complete their registrations on the official website www.osssc.gov.in. The last date to submit the form is November 30, 2023.

All other terms and conditions of the advertisement remain unaltered, reads the notification. The Commission has notified 719 Livestock Inspector posts.

Eligibility Criteria

Age Limit: 18 years to 38 year as on January 1, 2023. Upper age released for reserved category candidates.

Educational Qualification:

Livestock Inspector: The candidate must have passed +2 Vocational Course in the field of Animal Husbandry or Diary or Poultry or Meat or Animal Production or +2 Science from a recognised Educational Institution or Board or Council or University. More details in the notification below.

Forester: The candidate must have passed 10+2 Science from recognised university, institution or board as the case may be with knowledge in basic Computer skills.

Forest Guard: The candidate must have passed High School Certificate Examination (10+) from recognised Board or Institution.

Steps to apply for CRE II 2023

Visit the official website www.osssc.gov.in On the homepage, click on the ‘Apply Online’ section Now go to the link for ‘New User’ under MPHW posts Register yourself and proceed with the application process Fill out the form, upload the documents, and submit Download a copy and take a printout for the future

For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.