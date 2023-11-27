The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) has announced the results of the National Defence Academy and Naval Academy Examination (II), 2023. Eligible candidates can check and download their results from the official website upsc.gov.in.

A total of 7971 candidates have been declared qualified on the basis of the written exam held on September 3, 2023.

“Candidates are requested to register themselves online on the Indian Army Recruiting website joinindianarmy.nic.in within two weeks of announcement of written result. The successful candidates would then be allotted Selection Centres and dates, of SSB interview which shall be communicated on registered e-mail ID. Any candidate who has already registered earlier on the site will not be required to do so. In case of any query/ Login problem, e-mail be forwarded to dir-recruiting6- mod@nic.in,” reads the official notification.

Candidates who have qualified the written exam will now be subjected to interview by the Services Selection Board (SSB) of the Ministry of Defence for Admission to Army, Navy and Air Force Wings of the National Defence Academy for the 152nd Course and for the 114th Indian Naval Academy Course (INAC) commencing from 2nd July, 2024.

Steps to download UPSC NDA, NA 2 result 2023

Visit the official website upsc.gov.in Click on “Written Result: National Defence Academy and Naval Academy Examination (II), 2023” under What’s New section

The UPSC NDA final result will appear on the screen Check and download the result Take a printout for future reference

