The National Testing Agency (NTA) has announced the results for the Study Webs of Active-Learning for Young Aspiring Minds (SWAYAM) January 2023 Semester Exam. Eligible candidates can download their results on the official website swayam.nta.ac.in.

SWAYAM January 2023 examination was conducted on August 19, 20 and 21 October (in 6 sessions) at 102 centres in 77 cities across the country.

“Results of January 2023-Semester Exam for 103 courses (all held in CBT mode)-LOT-II as mentioned at Annexure-I are now hosted on the NTA website, https://swayam.nta.ac.in. Results in respect of the balance courses are under process and will be declared in due course. Candidates can log into the above-mentioned website using their email IDs and view, download and print their Score Cards. The responsibility of NTA is limited to inviting online applications, conduct of the test, declaration of Scores and providing the results to Ministry of Education for further action at their end,” reads the official notification.

Here’s the official notification.

Steps to download SWAYAM Jan 2023 result

Visit the official website swayam.nta.ac.in On the homepage, click on January Semester 2023 result link Key in your application details and submit Click on the link to view SWAYAM January result 2023 Check and download a copy of your results Take a printout for future reference

For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.