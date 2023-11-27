The National Institute of Open Schooling (NIOS) has invited applications from eligible candidates to various Group A, Group B and Group C posts in the institute. Aspirants will be able to apply for the vacancies on the official websites nios.ac.in or nios.cbt-exam.in from November 30 onwards. The last date for submitting applications is December 21 (upto 11.59 PM).

The recruitment drive aims to fill up a total of 62 (indicative) vacancies at National Institute of Open Schooling.

Vacancy Details

Group A posts:

Deputy Director (Capacity Building Cell) - 1 vacancy

Deputy Director (Academic) - 1 vacancy

Assistant Director (Administration) - 2 vacancies

Academic Officer - 4 vacancies

Group B posts:

Section Officer - 2 vacancies

Public Relations Officer - 1 vacancy

EDP Supervisor - 21 vacancies

Graphic Artist - 1 vacancy

Junior Engineer (Electrical) - 1 vacancy

Group C posts:

Assistant - 4 vacancies

Stenographer - 3 vacancies

Junior Assistant - 10 vacancies

Multitasking Staff - 11 vacancies

Candidates are advised to visit the official website nios.ac.in frequently for updates on the detailed notification. Candidates can also check the pay scale, reservation of vacancies, cut-off dates for eligibility and other information in the indicative notification linked below:

Here’s the official NIOS vacancy notification.

Application Fee

Application Fee to be Paid online Classification of Post Amount Group ‘A’ (UR/OBC) Rs 1500 Group ‘B’ & ‘C’ (UR/OBC) Rs 1200

Group ‘A’ (SC/ST/EWS) Rs 750 Group ‘B’ (SC/ST) Rs 750 Group ‘B’ & ‘C’ (EWS) Rs 600 Group ‘C’ (SC/ST) Rs 500 NOTE: Rs 50 will be charged as online processing fee (other than Application Fee) for each online transaction

For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.