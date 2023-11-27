The Power Grid Corporation of India Limited (PGCIL) has commenced the online application process for recruitment of Junior Technician Trainees. Eligible candidates can apply for the vacancies on the official website powergrid.in till December 12.

The recruitment drive aims to fill up a total of 203 Junior Technician Trainee (Electrician) posts for various Regions/ Offices.

Eligibility Criteria

Age limit: The upper age limit is 27 years as on December 12, 2023. Upper age limit relaxations applicable for reserved category candidates.

Educational qualifications: Candidates must possess an ITI (Electrical) pass Certification in Electrician Trade from a recognized technical board/ Institute. Higher technical qualification like Diploma/B.E./B.Tech etc. with or without ITI, is not allowed either at the time of application or at the time of joining. More information in the notification.

Application Fee

SC/ST/PwBD/Ex-SM/DEx-SM candidates are exempted from payment of application fee all other candidates will be charged a non-refundable application fee of Rs 200.

Steps to apply for PGCIL recruitment 2023

Visit the official website powergrid.in Go to Careers > Job Opportunities > Openings > Regional Openings Now click on the registration link for ‘Recruitment of Junior Technician Trainee (Electrician) Advt. No. CC/12/2023 dated 22.11.2023’ Complete step 1 registration, login and proceed with the application Fill out the form, upload documents, pay the fee and submit Download a copy of the completed form and take a printout

