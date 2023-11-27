Madhya Pradesh High Court (MPHC) has released the provisional answer key for the posts of Data Processing Assistant and Technical Assistant (Computer) 2023. Eligible candidates can download the answer key from the official website mphc.gov.in. Applicants can raise objections, if any, within 07 days from the date of uploading of the proposed model answer keys.

The exam was held on November 24, 2023.

The recruitment drive aims to fill up a total of 28 vacancies, of which 23 vacancies are for the post of Data Processing Assistant and 5 for the Technical Assistant post.

Steps to download answer key 2023

Visit the official website mphc.gov.in On the homepage, click on Recruitment / Result tab Click on DPA, TA answer key 2023 link The answer key will appear on the screen Check and download the answer key Take a printout for future reference

Direct link to DPA answer key 2023.

Direct link to Tech Asst answer key 2023.

For more details, candidates are advise to visit the official website here.