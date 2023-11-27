The Tamil Nadu Uniformed Staff Recruitment Board (TNUSRB) has issued the hall tickets for the Common Recruitment exam for recruitment of Gr.II Police Constables, Gr.II Jail Warders and Firemen 2023 today, November 27. Candidates who have registered for the exam can download their hall tickets from the official website tnusrb.tn.gov.in.

The Constable, Warder, Firemen recruitment exam 2023 is tentatively scheduled to be held on December 10, 2023. The recruitment drive aims to fill a total of 3359 vacancies in the Police and Fire service departments across Tamil Nadu. Out of the total vacancies 2576 posts are for male candidates and 783 are for female candidates.

Steps to download TNUSRB hall ticket 2023

Visit the official website tnusrb.tn.gov.in Under Common recruitment notice click on CR: Admit Card download link Key in your credentials and login Click on the View/Download link for Constable admit cards TNUSRB Common Recruitment exam admit card will appear on screen Download a copy and take a printout for future reference

Direct link to download TNSRB CRE 2023 admit card.

Selection Process

Candidates will be selected on the basis of a Written Exam, Physical Measurement Test, Endurance Test, Physical Efficiency Test and Document Verification.

