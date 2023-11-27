Haryana Public Service Commission (HPSC) has released the exam schedule of the Subject Knowledge Test for the post of Medical Officer(s) Group-A, (HCMS-I) in ESI Health Care, Labour Department, Haryana (Advertisement No. 1/2023 dated 06.01.2023). Eligible candidates will be able to download their hall tickets from the official website hpsc.gov.in from December 2 onwards.

The subject knowledge test will be conducted on December 10, 2023. The exam will be held from 10.00 AM to 1.00 PM. Earlier, the exam was scheduled to be held on November 19, 2023.

“It is further made clear that all the candidates who qualified for the above-mentioned posts are provisionally allowed to appear in the Test, subject to the fulfillment of all eligibility conditions as per advertisement,” reads the notification.

Here’s the official notification.

Steps to download MO SKT admit card 2023

Visit the official website hpsc.gov.in On the homepage, click on the MO Subject Knowledge Test admit card 2023 link Key in your login details and submit Check and download the admit card Take a printout for future reference

For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.