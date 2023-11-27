The Madras High Court has invited applications from eligible candidates for recruitment to the post of Research Law Assistant. Interested candidates can apply for the vacancies till December 8, 2023.

The recruitment drive aims to fill up a total of 75 posts.

Candidates can check the educational qualification, age limit, pay scale, and other details available in the notification below:

Here’s the official notification.

Application Process

The duly filled-in applications should be submitted through Registered Post with Acknowledgement Due and superscribed on the envelope as “Application for the post of Research Law Assistant to the Hon’ble Judges”, and addressed to The Registrar General, High Court, Madras-600104, on or before 08.12.2023.

Selection Process

The eligible candidates will have to appear for viva voce at Principal Seat at Chennai or Madurai Bench of Madras High Court. No TA/ DA will be paid to the candidates for attending the viva voce.

For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.