The Uttarakhand Public Service Commission (UKPSC) has released the admit card for the Uttrakhand Judicial Service Civil Judge Main Examination 2022. Eligible candidates can download their hall tickets from the official website psc.uk.gov.in.

The Main exam is scheduled to be conducted from December 5 to 9, 2023. The recruitment drive aims to fill up a total of 16 vacancies.

Steps to download Civil Judge Main admit card

Visit the official website psc.uk.gov.in On the homepage, click on the Civil Judge Mains admit card link Key in your login details and submit Check and download the admit card Take a printout for future reference

