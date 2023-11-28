The Educational Consultants India Limited (EdCIL) will conclude the online application process for recruitment of Principal Chief Consultants, Chief Consultants, Senior Consultants and more on behalf of the Government of India today, November 28. Eligible candidates can must submit their applications on the official website cbse.gov.in or edcilindia.co.in/TCareers before 11.55 PM.

The recruitment drive aims to fill up a total of 39 vacancies for educational consultants on Contractual basis for TSG – SS Project.

Vacancy Details

Principal Chief Consultants - 2 vacancies

Chief Consultants - 4 vacancies

Senior Consultants - 7 vacancies

Consultants - 26 vacancies

Candidates are advised to check the post-wise eligibility, contract tenure, pay scale, job description, project details, selection process, reservations/relaxations and more information in the official notification linked below:

Here’s the official notification by EdCIL.

Steps to apply for CBSE recruitment 2023

Visit the official website cbse.gov.in Under ‘Latest @ CBSE’ click on notification for recruitment of Consultants Click on the EdCIL website link mentioned in the notification Now click on the application link for Consultant recruitment Register yourself and proceed with the application Fill out the form, upload documents and submit the completed form Download a copy and take a printout for future reference

Direct link to apply for CBSE recruitment 2023.

For more information, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.