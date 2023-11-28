Odisha Public Service Commission (OPSC) has released the admit card for the posts of Homeopathic Medical Officer (HMO) and Ayurvedic Medical Officer (AMO). Eligible candidates can download their hall tickets from the official website opsc.gov.in.

As per the notification, the exam will be held on December 3, 2023. Paper I will be held from 10.00 AM to 11.30 AM and Paper II will be conducted from 2.00 PM to 3.30 PM in different exam centres at Cuttack.

The recruitment drive aims to fill up a total of 105 HMO posts under Advt. No. 05 of 2023-24 and 116 AMO posts under Advt. No. 03 of 2023-24.

Steps to download AMO, HMO admit card 2023

Visit the official website opsc.gov.in On the homepage, click on AMO, HMO admit card 2023 link Key in your login details and submit Check and download the admit card

Take a printout for future reference

Direct link to download AMO admit card 2023.

Direct link to download HMO admit card 2023.

