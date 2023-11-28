The West Bengal Public Service Commission (WBPSC) has released the personality test date for the WB Civil Service Exam 2021. As per the notification, the PT is scheduled to be conducted on December 12, 2023.

A total of 271 candidates have been shortlisted to appear for the PT round. Eligible candidates will be able to download their hall tickets from the official website wbpsc.gov.in from December 1 onwards.

Here’s the official notification.

Steps to download WBCS 2021 PT admit card

Visit the official website wbpsc.gov.in On the homepage, click on WBCS 2021 PT admit card link Key in your login details and submit Check and download the admit card Take a printout for future reference

For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.