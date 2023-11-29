The Bihar Public Service Commission (BPSC) has released the evaluated answer books for the 67th Combined Competitive Exam today, November 29. Candidates who appeared for the exam can download their answer books from their dashboard on the websites bpsc.bih.nic.in or onlinebpsc.bihar.gov.in till December 4, 2023.

The BPSC 67th CCE Preliminary examination was conducted in December 2021. The recruitment drive aims to fill up a total of 802 posts in the Bihar state government. The interview round for candidates who qualified the Preliminary and Main examination was conducted from October 9 to 20 in two shifts— 9.30 AM and 2.00 PM. A total of 2104 candidates had qualified to appear for the interview round.

The evaluated answer books have been uploaded on the Commission’s website to ensure transparency in the evaluation process.

Steps to download BPSC answer book 2023

Visit the official website onlinebpsc.bihar.gov.in Key in your registration details and login Click on the link to View/Download BPSC 67th CCE answer book The answer book for the 67th CCE will appear on screen Check and download a copy of the evaluated answer key Take a printout for future reference

