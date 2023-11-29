The Power Grid Corporation of India Limited (PGCIL) has released the admit cards for the recruitment exam for the post of Diploma Trainee (Electrical/Civil/Electronics) Regions and Corporate Centre 2023-24 today, November 29. Registered candidates can download their admit cards from the official website powergrid.in.

The recruitment drive aims to fill up a total of 425 Diploma Trainee posts. The PGCIL Diploma Trainee recruitment exam 2023 is scheduled to be conducted on December 5, 2023.

Here’s the exam notification by PGCIL.

Steps to download PGCIL admit card 2023

Visit PGCIL website powergrid.in Go to ‘Career’ → Job Opportunities→ Regional Openings Click on the admit card download link for Diploma Trainee posts Key in your credentials and login Now click on the link to View/Download admit card Download a copy and take a printout for future reference

Direct link to download PGCIL admit card 2023.

For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.