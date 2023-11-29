Tamil Nadu Public Service Commission (TNPSC) has announced the results for the posts of Assistant Training Officer (Stenography-English) in Tamil Nadu Employment Training Subordinate Service and Junior Technical Assistant in Textile Department in Tamil Nadu General Subordinate Service Written exam 2023. Candidates who appeared for the exam can download their results from the official website tnpsc.gov.in.

The recruitment drive aims to fill up a total of 7 vacancies out of which 2 vacancies are for Assistant Training Officer (Stenography-English) and 5 vacancies are for Junior Technical Assistant. The recruitment exam was conducted on October 5 and 6.

Steps to download TNPSC ATO, JTA results 2023

Visit the official website tnpsc.gov.in On the homepage click on Recruitment > Results > Latest Results Now click on the notification for JTA or ATO results Key in your registration details and login Click on the link to View/Download results The Scorecard for the selected post will appear on screen Check result, download a copy and take a printout for future reference

Selection Process

The Selection will be made in single stage, based on the marks obtained by the applicants in the written examination and subject to the rule of reservation of appointments. After verification of the original certificates the eligible candidates will be summoned for final selection through counselling method.

