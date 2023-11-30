The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) has released the final answer key for the Junior Engineer (JE) exam 2023. Candidates who appeared for the exam can download the answer key from the official website ssc.nic.in.

The SSC JE exam 2023 was conducted from October 9 to 11 in Computer Based Test (CBT) mode. The recruitment drive aims to fill up a total of 1324 vacancies of Junior Engineer (Civil, Mechanical, and Electrical) for various Organisations/offices of the Government of India. The SSC JE results 2023 were declared on November 17.

“The candidates may take a print out of their respective Final Answer Keys along with respective Question Paper(s) by using the link given below through their Roll Number and Password. This facility will be available for the candidates for a period from 29.11.2023 (1800 Hrs) to 13.12.2023 (1800 Hrs),” reads the answer key notification.

Here’s the official notification.

Steps to download SSC JE answer key 2023

Visit the official website ssc.nic.in On the homepage, click ‘Junior Engineer (Civil, Mechanical and Electrical) Examination, 2023 (Paper-I): Uploading of Final Answer Keys along with Question Paper(s) and Marks – regarding’ Now click on the link in the notification to view answer key Key in your registration details and login The final answer key and question paper will appear on screen Download a copy and take a printout for future reference

Direct link to download SSC JE Paper I answer key 2023.

Selection Process

The final selection will be based on the result of a Computer Based Examination (Paper I and Paper II), post preference and document verification conducted by the Staff Selection Commission.

For more information, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.