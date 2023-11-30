The Airports Authority of India (AAI) will today, November 30, conclude the online application window for recruitment to the post of Junior Executive (Air Traffic Control) in Airports Authority of India under Advt. No. 05/2023. Eligible candidates can apply for the posts on the official website www.aai.aero till 11.55 PM.

The recruitment drive aims to fill up a total of 496 vacancies to the post of Junior Executive (Air Traffic Control).

Eligibility Criteria

Age Limit: Between 18 to 27 years as on November 30, 2023. Upper age limit relaxation applicable for reserved category candidates.

Educational Qualification: Full-time regular bachelors’ degree of three years in Science (B.Sc) with Physics and Mathematics. OR Full-time regular bachelor’s Degree in Engineering in any discipline. (Physics and Mathematics should be subjects in any one of the semesters curriculum). More information in the notification.

Here’s the official notification by AAI.

Application Fee

Application Fee of Rs 1000 is to be paid by the candidates through ONLINE MODE ONLY. Fee submitted by any other mode will not be accepted. However, the SC/ST/PWD candidates/ Apprentices who have successfully completed one year of Apprenticeship Training in AAI/ Female candidates are exempted from payment of Fee.

Steps to apply for AAI Junior Executive posts 2023



Visit the official website www.aai.aero On the homepage, go to the ‘Careers’ tab Click on the registration link available against the Junior Engineer post Register and proceed with the application process Fill up the form, upload documents, and pay the fee Submit the form and take a printout for future reference

Direct link to apply for Junior Executive posts.

Selection Process

Candidates will be selected on the basis of an objective type screening examination to be held in online mode (Computer Based Test/CBT mode). The exam will be followed by application Verification/ Voice Test/ Psychoactive Substances Test/Psychological Assessment Test/ Medical Test/ Background Verification, as applicable for the post or any other test, as may be decided by competent authority at any stage during the recruitment process.

For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.