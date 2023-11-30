The National Bank for Financing, Infrastructure and Developemnt (NaBFID) has commenced the online application process for recruitment of Senior Analysts to the Bank. Eligible and interested candidates can apply for the vacancies on the official website nabfid.org till December 15, 2023. The last date for printing of applications is December 30.

The recruitment drive aims to fill up a total of 36 vacancies of Senior Analyst Grade at NaBFID on Fixed Term Basis (on Contract).

Eligibility Criteria

Age limit: Candidates should have attained the minimum age of 21 years and not crossed the maximum age of 40 years as on October 1, 2023. Upper age limit relaxations applicable.

Educational qualification: Post-Graduate Degree / Diploma in Management with Specialization in Finance / MBA (Finance/Banking & Finance) / ICWA / CFA / CMA / CA from recognized University / Institution. More details in the notification.

Here’s the official notification by NaBFID.

Application Fee

There is no application fee for this post.

Steps to apply for NaBFID recruitment

Visit the official website nabfid.org On the homepage, click on ‘Careers’ tab Click on the application link for ‘Recruitment of Officers (Senior Analyst Grade) in NaBFID on FIXED TERM BASIS (ON CONTRACT)’ Register yourself on the ibps portal and login Fill out the form, upload documents and submit the completed form Download a copy and take a printout for future reference

Direct link to apply for NaBFID Sr Analyst recruitment.

Selection Process

Selection will be based on Shortlisting -cum-Interview. However, if large number of applications are received for any stream, Bank may decide to change Selection process to Online exam – cum – Interview, for that stream.

For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.