The Madhya Pradesh Public Service Commission (MPPSC) has released the revised exam schedule for the MP State Services Main exam 2022. According to the notification, the exam is now scheduled to be conducted from January 8 to 13, 2024. Earlier, the exam was scheduled to be conducted from December 26 to 31.

The MPPSC PCS prelims exam 2022 was conducted on May 21, 2023, in two shifts — 10.00 AM to 12 noon and 2.15 PM to 4.15 PM. A total of 10351 candidates have been declared qualified to appear for the Main examination. The recruitment drive aims to fill up a total of 457 vacancies. The admit cards for SSE Mains 2022 will be available on the Commission’s website from January 1, 2024.

MPPSC SSE Main exam schedule Date Subject Time January 8, 2024 General Studies - I 10.00 AM to 1.00 PM January 9, 2024 General Studies - II 10.00 AM to 1.00 PM January 10, 2024 General Studies - III 10.00 AM to 1.00 PM January 11, 2024 General Studies - IV 10.00 AM to 1.00 PM January 12, 2024 General Hindi and Grammar 10.00 AM to 1.00 PM January 13, 2024 Hindi Essay and Draft Writing 10.00 AM to 12.00 Noon

Here’s the official MPPSC exam schedule.

Selection Process

The selection process will consist of Preliminary exam, Main exam and interview round.

For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.