The BAR Council of India (BCI) will soon release the admit card for the All India BAR Exam (AIBE) XVIII. The eligible candidates will be able to download their hall tickets from the official website allindiabarexamination.com from December 3 (5.00 PM) onwards.

“...This is to inform you that the admit cards for AIBE-XVIII will be available for download from December 3, 2023, after 5:00 PM. The link and procedure to download the admit card will be shared soon in another notification,” reads the notification.

The All India BAR Exam is scheduled to be conducted on December 10, 2023.

Here’s the revised AIBE 18 schedule.

AIBE is a mandatory exam for law graduates in order to practice law in India. The pass percentage for the unreserved category is upto 45% and for the reserved category is upto 40%.

Steps to download AIBE 18 admit card

Visit the official website allindiabarexamination.com On the homepage, click on the admit card link Key in your login details and submit Check and download the admit card Take a printout for future reference

For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.