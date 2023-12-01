Haryana Public Service Commission (HPSC) has invited online applications from eligible candidates for recruitment to the posts of Assistant Engineer (Civil, Mechanical & Electrical) in Irrigation & Water Resources Department, Haryana under Advt No. 59 of 2023. Eligible candidates can apply for the vacancies on the official website hpsc.gov.in till December 21, 2023.

The recruitment drive aims to fill up a total of 120 Assistant Engineer posts.

Vacancy Details

Assistant Engineer (Civil): 104

Assistant Engineer (Mechanical): 09

Assistant Engineer (Electrical): 07

Eligibility Criteria

Age Limit: 18 years to 42 years as on December 21, 2023.

Educational Qualification: B.E./B.Tech degree in respective Branch of recognized university or Universities in India which are incorporated by any Central Act or an Act of a State Legislature in India or other qualifications prescribed in Appendix-B of concerned Service Rules which are available on https://hid.eov. in. Hindi/Sanskrit upto Matric or Higher Education Level.

Here’s the official notification.

Application Fee Categories of Candidates Fees (Rs) (i) For male candidates of the General category including Dependent son of Ex-Servicemen of Haryana (DESM). (ii) For male candidates of General and all reserved categories of other States.

Rs 1000 (i) For all female candidates of the general category including Female dependent of ESM of Haryana only.

(ii) For female candidates of General and all reserved categories of other States. Rs 250 (i) For Male & Female candidates of SC/ BC-A/ BC-B/ ESM categories of Haryana only.

(ii) Economically Weaker Sections (EWS). Rs 250 For all Persons with Disabilities category candidates (with at least 40% disability) of Haryana only. Nil

Steps to apply for HPSC AE posts 2023



Visit the official website hpsc.gov.in On the homepage, go to the Advertisements tab Click on the application links available against Advt No. 59 of 2023 Register and login to apply Fill in the details, upload documents, and pay the fee Submit the form and take a printout for future reference

Direct link to apply for AE posts 2023.

For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.