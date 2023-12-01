Uttarakhand Medical Service Selection Board (UKMSSB) has invited online applications from eligible candidates for recruitment to the posts of Nursing Officer (Male/ Female) 2023. Eligible candidates can apply for the posts on the official website ukmssb.org from December 12, 2023, onwards. The last date to apply for the posts is January 1, 2024, upto 5.00 PM.

The recruitment drive aims to fill up a total of 1455 Nursing Officer posts.

Candidates can check the vacancy details, eligibility criteria, age limit, and other details available in the notification below:

Application Fee

The applicants from Unreserved (General) and Uttarakhand Other Backward Category are required to pay a fee of Rs 300, whereas Rs 150 is applicable to EWS/ State’s SC/ State’s ST/ State’s PwD category candidates.

