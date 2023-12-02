Haryana Public Service Commission (HPSC) has released the hall ticket for the Subject Knowledge Test of Medical Officer(s) Group-A, (HCMS-I) in ESI Health Care, Labour Department, Haryana (Advertisement No. 1/2023 dated 06.01.2023). Eligible candidates can download their hall tickets from the official website hpsc.gov.in.

The subject knowledge test will be conducted on December 10, 2023. The exam will be held from 10.00 AM to 1.00 PM.

“It is further made clear that all the candidates who qualified for the above-mentioned posts are provisionally allowed to appear in the Test, subject to the fulfillment of all eligibility conditions as per advertisement,” reads the notification.

Here’s the official notification.

Steps to download MO SKT admit card 2023

Visit the official website hpsc.gov.in On the homepage, click on the MO Subject Knowledge Test admit card 2023 link Login to the candidate portal using your registration details Check and download the admit card

Take a printout for future reference

Direct link to MO admit card 2023.

For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.