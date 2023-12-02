The Assam Public Service Commission (APSC) has postponed the online application deadline for the post of Assistant Engineer (Civil/Mechanical/Electrical/Chemical) under the Public Health Engineering Department (Advt No 28/2023). Eligible candidates will now be able to apply for the vacancies on the official website apsc.nic.in till December 10, 2023. The last date to make the payment is December 12, 2023.

The recruitment drive aims to fill up a total of 81 posts of Assistant Engineer (Civil/Mechanical/Electrical/Chemical) under the Public Health Engineering Department in the Commission.

Vacancy Details

Assistant Engineer (Civil) - 71 vacancies

Assistant Engineer (Mechanical) - 4 vacancies

Assistant Engineer (Electrical) - 4 vacancies

Assistant Engineer (Chemical) - 2 vacancies

Here’s the deferment notification.

Eligibility Criteria

Age Limit: The candidates should not be less than 21 years of age and not more than 38 years of age as on January 1, 2023. Upper age limit relaxations applicable for reserved category candidates.

Educational Qualification: A candidate must pass a bachelor’s Degree in Engineering (Civil/Mechanical/Electrical/Chemical) recognized by AICTE or equivalent degree from any institute as per AICTE Circular no. 13-56/PC/ODLMode/AICTE/2020, dtd 23/11/2023. (i.e. enrolled prior to 31/05/2013).

Candidates are advised to check pay scale, required work experience, selection process, required documents, reservations/relaxations and other information in the detailed notification linked below:

Here’s the official notification by APSC.

Application Fee

The total application fee inclusive of all charges to be paid by General category candidates is Rs 297.20; for SC/ST/OBC/MOBC category candidates it is Rs 197.20. However, BPL and PwBD candidates will only be charged a processing fee of Rs 47.20.

Steps to apply for AE posts 2023

Visit the official website apsc.nic.in On the homepage, click on the “Online Recruitment Portal” Now click “Apply Here” under Assistant Engineer(Civil/Mechanical/Electrical/Chemical) posts

Register and apply for the vacancies Fill in the details, upload the required documents, and pay the fee Submit the form and take a printout for future reference

Direct link to apply for AE posts 2023.

For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.