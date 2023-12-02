The Bihar Public Service Commission (BPSC) has released the admit card for the School Teacher and Headmaster Written (Objective) Competitive Examination 2023. Eligible candidates can download their hall tickets from the official website bpsc.bih.nic.in.

The applicants will have to upload a recent passport-size photograph (Seize 25 kb, Dimension 250x250) by logging into their dashboards. The candidates will be able to download their hall tickets only after the successful upload of the photograph, reads the notification.

Here’s the official notification.

The exam is scheduled to be conducted from December 7 to 15, 2023. The detailed schedule is available in the notification below:

Here’s the detailed TRE 2.0 exam schedule.

The applicants will be able to check the detailed information regarding the examination center code will be available from December 5. The BPSC TRE recruitment drive now aims to fill up a total of 1,21,370 School Teacher vacancies in this phase.

Steps to download the admit card

Visit the official website bpsc.bih.nic.in Go to the Dashboard and login Upload the photograph and proceed to download the admit card Check and download the admit card Take a printout for future reference

